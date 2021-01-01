Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week
presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week program presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, will recognize ten (10) high school boys tackle and girls flag football head coaches from across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field. Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition by the Atlanta Falcons and The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.